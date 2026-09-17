Son SPK bülteninde piyasaları yakından ilgilendiren önemli bir gelişme yaşandı. Kurul, 6362 sayılı Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu’nun 96. maddesi uyarınca 7 ayrı portföy yönetim şirketine ait tüm fonların TEFAS işlemlerini durdurarak, belirlenen bazı fonların tasfiye sürecini devreye aldı.
Binlerce yatırımcının yakından takip ettiği bu gelişmenin ardından, piyasalarda gözler "TEFAS'ta hangi fonlar kapatıldı?" ve "Tasfiye edilecek fonlar hangileri?" sorularına çevrildi.
Kapatılan ve Tasfiyesine Karar Verilen Fonlar
SPK kararı doğrultusunda TEFAS işlemleri durdurulan ve tasfiye süreci başlatılan fonların ait olduğu portföy yönetim şirketleri şunlardır:
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu (SPK), yayımladığı son bültende finans piyasalarında geniş yankı uyandıran önemli bir adıma imza attı. 6362 sayılı Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu'nun 96. maddesi gereğince alınan kararla, 7 farklı portföy yönetim şirketine ait tüm yatırım fonlarının Türkiye Elektronik Fon Alım Satım Platformu'ndaki (TEFAS) işlemleri durduruldu ve belirli fonlar için tasfiye süreci başlatıldı.
Binlerce yatırımcının yakından takip ettiği bu gelişmenin ardından, piyasalarda gözler "TEFAS'ta hangi fonlar kapatıldı?" ve "Tasfiye edilecek fonlar hangileri?" sorularına çevrildi.
Kapatılan ve Tasfiyesine Karar Verilen Fonlar
SPK kararı doğrultusunda TEFAS işlemleri durdurulan ve tasfiye süreci başlatılan fonların ait olduğu portföy yönetim şirketleri şunlardır:
|Portföy Yönetim Şirketi
|Fon Adı
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy BIST 50 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Algoritmik Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Mutlak Getiri Hedefli Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy BIST 30 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Altıncı Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Sanayi Şirketleri Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy GMS Hisse Senedi Serbest Özel Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Bulls Portföy Yıldız Pazar Şirketleri Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Tera Portföy Birinci Serbest Fon
|Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Tera Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Tera Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun)
|Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Tera Portföy Para Piyasası Katılım (TL) Fonu
|Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Tera Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Doğu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Güney Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy İkinci Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Para Piyasası Katılım (TL) Fonu
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Kuzey Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy İkinci Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
|Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pusula Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Ufuk Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy İkinci Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Algo Toros Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Dördüncü Serbest (TL) Fon
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Serbest Fon
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Para Piyasası Serbest Fon
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Sanayi Sektörü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Atlas Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Ufuk Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Model Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Atlas İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Doruk Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Dördüncü İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Doğu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Vega İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Algo Everest İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy İkinci Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Güneş Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Güney Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Birinci İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy İnci Hisse Senedi Serbest Özel Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Para Piyasası Serbest Fon
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Başak Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Ada Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Ege Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Mavi Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Kuzey Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy İdeal Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Çınar Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy İkinci Para Piyasası (TL) Fon
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Zen Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Ece Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Pusula Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Rota Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Para Piyasası Katılım Fonu
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Nehir Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Hedef Portföy Kısa Vadeli Serbest Fon
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy BIST 100 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy BIST 30 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy Sanayi Sektörü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Serbest Fon
|A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|A1 Capital Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi (TL) Fonu (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Altıncı Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy BIST 50 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Bereket Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy BIST 30 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Dokuzuncu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy İkinci İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Kartal Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Mutlak Getiri Hedefli Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onuncu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Anadolu Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy BIST 100 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Capital Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Doğu Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Güney Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Batı Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Kuzey Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Marmara Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Model Portföy Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onyedinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onsekizinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Ondokuzuncu Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onbirinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onaltıncı Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onikinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onbeşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Onüçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Ondördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Sanayi Şirketleri Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Sanayi Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Yirmibirinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Yirmiikinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Yirminci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Sekizinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
|Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
|Pardus Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu